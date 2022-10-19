in News, Technology

DISA Authorizes CoSo Cloud to Host Impact Level 4 Data

CoSo Cloud has secured authorization from the Defense Information Systems Agency to handle military data at Impact Level 4.

The IL4 certification enables CoSo to deploy Adobe Connect to help military agencies create immersive virtual learning and training programs in a secure private cloud environment, the company said Tuesday.

CoSo is now authorized to deliver tools in the Adobe Connect virtual classrooms to instructors and students from the College of Distance Education and Training within the Marine Corps Education Command.

The company’s secure private cloud platform is used by customers across the government and commercial industries to deploy Adobe and Zoom products and applications.

“CoSo Cloud continues to make investments to ensure our customers have the critical security certifications to enable them to hold high-consequence virtual training and meetings with high confidence and reliability,” said Glen Vondrick, CEO of CoSo.

