FRA, Ensco Host 50th Transportation Technology Center Anniversary Celebration; Jeff Stevens Quoted

The Federal Railroad Administration and Ensco held an event Tuesday to mark the 50th anniversary of the agency’s Transportation Technology Center in Pueblo, Colorado.

Ensco assumed management responsibility for TTC earlier this month under a potential 20-year, $571 million contract from the FRA.

The company said Tuesday some representatives from the government and the commercial transportation industry attended the ceremony to commemorate TTC’s railroad testing work since 1972.

Jeff Stevens, president of Ensco, said the celebration was a testament to “the government and the private sector’s commitment to transportation safety, the efficient movement of people and goods, and a continuing dedication to improving transportation technology and workforce development.”

The TTC management contractor plans to expand work at the facility to cover testing of trucking, heavy and public transit vehicles, nontraditional and emerging transportation technologies, as well as training on hazardous materials, emergency response and cybersecurity.

Ensco is working with Ambipar Response, Atkins Global, Sharma and Associates, GTI Energy, Emcor Government Services, Northern Plains Railroad and the Center for Surface Transportation Testing and Academic Research to run the FRA-owned facility.

Written by Kacey Roberts

