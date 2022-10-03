in Executive Moves, News

Doug Jankovich Appointed International Strategy & Growth VP at HII Mission Technologies

Doug Jankovich, a more than two-decade U.S. Air Force veteran, was appointed as vice president of international strategy and growth at HII‘s mission technologies business arm, according to a LinkedIn post on Sunday. 

The executive most recently served as VP of strategy and growth at the military shipbuilding company and was a VP of business development and strategy at Alison Science and Technology in 2021.

Jankovich’s industry career also includes time holding director roles at ManTech and Leonardo DRS.

In the Air Force, the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University alum conducted numerous Air Force active duty and reserve assignments. He served as chief of strategic information technology acquisition at the U.S. Africa Command.

Written by Regina Garcia

