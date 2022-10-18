Eaton to Provide Additional Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment, Services Under GSA Contract

The General Services Administration has expanded a contract with power management company Eaton for electric vehicle chargers to include additional EV supply equipment and services.

Eaton said Monday it will deliver Green Motion EV chargers and energy storage platforms to the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, and provide a framework to support EV supply equipment projects at state and local levels.

Green Motion EV is a 7.7 kW power smart breaker charger that can be installed into a single or dual-port EV pedestal.

“Today, our longstanding government taskforce and energy transition team are also helping simplify every aspect of EVSE projects – from the charger to the grid,” said Jim Dankowski, marketing director for federal government at Eaton.

The blanket purchase agreement was awarded under the GSA Schedule governmentwide acquisition contract vehicle in support of the Biden administration’s goal to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

Eaton has added more than 1,000 manufacturing and business jobs across 253 facilities to address the increasing demand for electrical products designed for federal electrification projects.