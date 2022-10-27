Empower AI’s Allen Badeau: Agencies Should Advance AI Integration to Accelerate Decision Making

Allen Badeau, chief technology officer of Empower AI, said the Department of Defense and other government agencies should treat artificial intelligence as a core technology element and as part of their foundational information technology infrastructure as they look to advance the use of AI to speed up the decision-making process.

Badeau wrote in an opinion piece published Wednesday on C4ISRNET that agencies should integrate AI into the planning process and should start with having access to quality data and establishing a data governance process.

“Without clean, easy-to-understand data, AI cannot provide effective analysis for quick and correct decisions,” he noted.

“With clean data, the DoD can look to the main benefit of AI in defense – accelerating the observe–orient–decide–act loop,” Badeau added.

Badeau, who is also director of the Empower AI Center for Rapid Engagement and Agile Technology Exchange Lab, discussed how AI can advance the OODA loop and improve situational awareness in support of warfighters.

“The key to success is keeping the human at the center of AI design and avoiding technology innovations that will advance faster than a fighter’s ability to make decisions,” he said.