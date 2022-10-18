Ensco to Test New Stadler Trainsets at DOT Center; Jeff Stevens Quoted

Ensco’s rail business will help Stadler‘s U.S. subsidiary test diesel multiple-unit trainsets at the Transportation Technology Center in Colorado under an agreement signed between the two companies.

The DMU testing program will mark the first industry effort to take place since Ensco took over responsibility for the operations of the DOT-owned railroad equipment testing and training facility, the company said.

Stadler U.S. will put its new units through system braking, acceleration, ride quality performance and safety compliance assessments to support the train builder’s work with the Dallas Area Rapid Transit agency.

Jeff Stevens, president of Ensco, said the selection of the company to conduct the testing program comes as TTC starts a new chapter under its management.

The Springfield, Virginia-based engineering services provider won a potential 20-year, $570.9 million contract in March 2021 to manage and operate the center for DOT’s Federal Railroad Administration.