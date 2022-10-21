Former Airbus US Exec Chris Emerson Joins Firefly Aerospace Board

https://www.airbus.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2019-07-chris-emerson-appointed-president-of-airbus-defense-and-space-inc

Chris Emerson, former CEO and chairman of Airbus‘ U.S. space and defense business, has joined the board of directors of Firefly Aerospace to provide industry expertise as the company pursues space transportation opportunities.

Emerson brings to the Firefly board more than 25 years of experience in aerospace and defense, space as well as commercial aviation, the company said Thursday.

The University of Alabama alum was recently named as an operating partner at private equity firm AE Industrial Partners, a major shareholder of Firefly. He also serves as a board member on AE Industrial Partners portfolio companies Belcan and The Atlas Group.

In addition, Emerson sits on the boards of Spirent Federal Systems and Hidden Level.

“[Emerson’s] track record of driving innovation in business as well as in technology will be a tremendous asset as Firefly works with our commercial customers to help them address their growing space transportation needs,” said Firefly CEO Bill Weber.