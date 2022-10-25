Forward Networks’ Cloud Modeling Software Added to CDM Approved Products List

Forward Networks’ cloud modeling software has been added to the Approved Products List of the Department of Homeland Security’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program.

The company said Monday its Forward Enterprise platform was cleared for managing federal assets, network security and data protection and was envisioned to help users implement cybersecurity policy, mitigate cloud network vulnerabilities and reduce cyberthreat surface.

Forward Enterprise uses a mathematical model to simulate, document, search, verify and predict the behavior of multi-cloud environments.

As an approved vendor, Forward Networks was able to pass an extensive review by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to confirm the company’s risk-based cybersecurity offering.

“As agencies embrace the executive order on improving cybersecurity, they need to ensure the right configurations and connectivity are being enforced and that they continue to verify evolving network behaviors. Forward Networks provides these capabilities,” said Zack Zimmerman, regional sales director for federal at Forward Networks.