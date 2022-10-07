General Atomics Hands Over Protector RG Mk1 Drone to UK

The U.K. defense ministry has accepted General Atomics‘ handover of the first Protector RG Mk1 remotely piloted aircraft that was developed by its aeronautical systems business.

The official event took place after General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and the British agency completed acceptance test procedures for the drone in El Mirage, California, both parties announced in separate statements on Thursday.

Protector RG Mk1 is a reconfiguration of the MQ-9B aircraft and is capable of flying for up to 40 hours. It has obtained a U.K. Military Permit to Fly using the tail number PR005.

The British air force is slated to undergo initial training for the vehicle in the U.S. It intends to deploy the aircraft in wide-ranging intelligence, surveillance, targeting and reconnaissance operations, as well as in search and rescue, disaster response, and other emergency civilian services.

“This is another major milestone for MQ-9B and the Protector program,” said GA-ASI President David Alexander. “The Royal Air Force has been a great partner for General Atomics, and we’re thrilled to see ATP completed for this first customer aircraft.”

General Atomics expects to deliver the first Protector to the U.K. next year and secure safety certifications from NATO and U.K. authorities in 2024.