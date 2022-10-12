in C4ISR, News, Technology

General Atomics Wraps Up Gray Eagle Drone’s Flight Computer Tests for Army

General Atomics’ aeronautical systems business has completed the first flight tests of a new computer system designed to enhance the performance of the Gray Eagle Extended Range unmanned aircraft in contested environments.

The Flight Control Module system trials were held by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. on Sept. 13 and 14 at a testing facility in El Mirage, California as part of the U.S. Army’s GE-ER upgrade efforts, the company said Tuesday.

The FCM features modernized avionics that improves the communications, computing and automation capabilities of the aircraft.

“Completion of the GE-ER modernization enables mission readiness, reliability, versatility and success for the Army’s highest priority Reconnaissance, Surveillance, Targeting and Acquisition missions at all echelons of command,” said Don Cattell, vice president of Army Programs at GA-ASI.

Written by Kacey Roberts

