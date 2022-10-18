GlobalFoundries Secures Federal Funding to Boost GaN Semiconductor Production

Semiconductor chip manufacturer GlobalFoundries has secured $30 million in federal funding to produce gallium nitride on silicon chips designed for use in electric vehicles, power grids, solar energy, wireless technology and 5G broadband devices.

GlobalFoundries said Monday the funding will be used to purchase tools and further implement 200 mm GaN wafer manufacturing at its facility in Essex Junction, Vermont, to advance the production of the next-generation chips for both military and commercial purposes.

GaN semiconductors are capable of withstanding higher heat temperatures and are more suitable to power weapon systems and other devices used by the Department of Defense.

“This engagement is just one step the DOD is taking to ensure the U.S. has continued access to advanced microelectronics technologies such as gallium nitride,” said Nicholas Martin, director of the Defense Microelectronics Activity.

The funding marks the U.S. government’s latest investment in GaN production at the Vermont plant. GlobalFoundries also secured a total of $10 million in funding in fiscal years 2020 and 2021 to scale up the fab’s GaN research and development efforts.