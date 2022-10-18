CSA Chief Growth Officer Ronald ‘Fog’ Hahn Participates in GovCon Wire Q&A

Ronald “Fog” Hahn leads corporate growth strategy and a governmentwide acquisition center of excellence in his role as chief growth officer at Client Solution Architects. He also oversees CSA’s business development, branding and marketing, technology development, competitive intelligence and government relations functions.

The retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel said in a recent Executive Spotlight interview that cybersecurity, information technology modernization and cloud and training are the three key areas of growth opportunity for the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company.

“We’ve been performing exceptionally well across all three of these areas, and it has really opened up the door to look more broadly and take those capabilities to new client sets.”

In the interview, Hahn cited capital market trends and interest rates as among the forces that slightly slowed merger-and-acquisition activity in the past several months. He noted that, overall, many transactions involving small to medium companies occurred across the defense industrial base.

“I think that trend will probably continue and will open back up as the capital markets open back up. We’ll continue to see that consolidation driving significant changes in the competitive landscape as companies are constantly merging.”