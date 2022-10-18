in News

CSA Chief Growth Officer Ronald ‘Fog’ Hahn Participates in GovCon Wire Q&A

CSA Chief Growth Officer Ronald 'Fog' Hahn Participates in GovCon Wire Q&A - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Ronald “Fog” Hahn leads corporate growth strategy and a governmentwide acquisition center of excellence in his role as chief growth officer at Client Solution Architects. He also oversees CSA’s business development, branding and marketing, technology development, competitive intelligence and government relations functions.

The retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel said in a recent Executive Spotlight interview that cybersecurity, information technology modernization and cloud and training are the three key areas of growth opportunity for the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company.

“We’ve been performing exceptionally well across all three of these areas, and it has really opened up the door to look more broadly and take those capabilities to new client sets.”

In the interview, Hahn cited capital market trends and interest rates as among the forces that slightly slowed merger-and-acquisition activity in the past several months. He noted that, overall, many transactions involving small to medium companies occurred across the defense industrial base.

“I think that trend will probably continue and will open back up as the capital markets open back up. We’ll continue to see that consolidation driving significant changes in the competitive landscape as companies are constantly merging.”

Read our full in-depth conversation with Ronald “Fog” Hahn on GovCon Wire.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Client Solution ArchitectsCSAExecutive SpotlightGovconinterviewRonald "Fog" Hahn

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Ensco to Test New Stadler Trainsets at DOT Center; Jeff Stevens Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Ensco to Test New Stadler Trainsets at DOT Center; Jeff Stevens Quoted
Omni Federal Receives USAF Award for Continued Digital Literacy, Training Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Omni Federal Receives USAF Award for Continued Digital Literacy, Training Support