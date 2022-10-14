in News, Technology

GSA Adds Verizon’s Fleet Management Software to Multiple Award Schedule Program

The General Services Administration has made Verizon‘s fleet management software platform available to government agencies through its Multiple Award Schedule program.

Verizon Connect Reveal is designed to help organizations track and analyze fleet data such as fuel consumption, drivers’ behavior and vehicle location and maintenance, the company announced Thursday.

“Whether it’s more efficient routes, driver compliance or tracking maintenance, vehicle location or driver behavior, we are proud to offer these services and benefits to the U.S. government agencies,” commented Peter Mitchell, senior vice president and general manager at Verizon Connect.

Apart from state, local and tribal government departments, public educational institutions are also eligible to purchase the software through GSA contracts.

The software’s inclusion in the MAS program is meant to enable agencies to cut services procurement lead time, have pre-negotiated pricing, terms and conditions and streamline requests for proposal processing.

