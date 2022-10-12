HII-Built Missile Destroyer Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee Completes Acceptance Trials

HII‘s Ingalls Shipbuilding unit has wrapped up acceptance trials for Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer that is one of five ships for the U.S. Navy currently in the production phase.

DDG 123 is set to be the second destroyer to be named after Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee, the first woman to receive the Navy Cross, the HII shipbuilding division and the Navy said Friday.

The Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey conducted a series of inspections and evaluations on the ship’s operations, operations and onboard systems, including navigation, combat systems and communications.

The service branch is expected to receive the ship later in 2022 from Pascagoula, Mississippi. It will be the last Ingalls Shipbuilding-built Flight IIA destroyer that will be dispatched to the Navy as the agency moves to Flight III destroyer ships.

“Completing a successful sea trial is always a significant accomplishment for our combined Ingalls and Navy team, and DDG 123 performed well,” said Kari Wilkinson, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding.