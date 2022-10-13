HII Division Secures $77M Air Force Task Order for Electronic Warfare Research; Grant Hagen Quoted

HII‘s Mission Technologies unit will spearhead research, testing and assessments on electronic warfare and electromagnetic spectrum capabilities for the U.S. Air Force under a five-year, $76.7 million task order.

The company said Wednesday its business will work with DCS, Modern Technology Solutions, On-Line Applications Research and Southwest Research Institute and Vanderbilt University for the research efforts, which could span across artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber and microelectronics.

The task order will entail generating technical recommendations on electronic warfare and electromagnetic spectrum modernization and development that will help the Air Force’s advanced capabilities and strategic integration team in technical risk reduction and warfare survivability improvement, among others.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with the U.S. Air Force on a strategy to ensure EW and EMS dominance and enable the U.S. to maintain its advantage over a rapidly evolving global threat,” said Grant Hagen, president of the cyber, electronic warfare and space business group at HII Mission Technologies.