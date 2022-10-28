HII Subsidiary Appraised at CMMI 2.0 Maturity Level 5

A subsidiary of HII has been appraised at Maturity Level 5 under the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration Version 2.0 framework for continuous process improvement.

HII said Thursday its mission technologies division’s live, virtual and constructive solutions business group received the highest appraisal rating for carrying out business process optimization efforts.

LVC Solutions also secured CMMI ML5 ratings for development and services.

“This rating is affirmation of HII’s methodical approach to tailoring and scaling LVC mission training solutions to respond to our customers’ requirements and support the joint force at the peak level of readiness,” Glenn Goodman, president and general manager of HII’s LVC Solutions business group.

The CMMI Version 2.0 model is designed to help organizations develop an optimized approach to enhancing operational performance and business strategies.

LVC Solutions develops simulation technologies intended to deliver a synthetic training environment to military forces.