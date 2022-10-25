HII Tests UUV Launch, Recovery Platform for Navy

HII has demonstrated a prototype technology designed to launch and recover large-diameter unmanned underwater vehicles under a cooperative research and development agreement with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division.

The company collaborated with NSWC PCD Unmanned Systems Test and Evaluation Team to showcase the ability of the platform, dubbed Pharos, to operate with Snakehead, the Navy’s multimission large displacement UUV.

“Through this CRADA with NSWC Panama City Division, HII can continue to leverage unique capabilities from across the enterprise to advance the future of distributed maritime operations,” said Brian McKeon, senior director of technology within HII’s mission technologies division and a previous Wash100 awardee.

The recent demonstration of Pharos also included participation from security teams from the U. S. Coast Guard Station Panama City.

HII conducted a separate demonstration in June to test the Pharos’ capabilities to launch, operate with and recover Proteus, an unmanned surface vessel launched in 2021.