in News, Technology

HII Tests UUV Launch, Recovery Platform for Navy

HII Tests UUV Launch, Recovery Platform for Navy - top government contractors - best government contracting event

HII has demonstrated a prototype technology designed to launch and recover large-diameter unmanned underwater vehicles under a cooperative research and development agreement with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division.

The company collaborated with NSWC PCD Unmanned Systems Test and Evaluation Team to showcase the ability of the platform, dubbed Pharos, to operate with Snakehead, the Navy’s multimission large displacement UUV.

“Through this CRADA with NSWC Panama City Division, HII can continue to leverage unique capabilities from across the enterprise to advance the future of distributed maritime operations,” said Brian McKeon, senior director of technology within HII’s mission technologies division and a previous Wash100 awardee.

The recent demonstration of Pharos also included participation from security teams from the U. S. Coast Guard Station Panama City.

HII conducted a separate demonstration in June to test the Pharos’ capabilities to launch, operate with and recover Proteus, an unmanned surface vessel launched in 2021.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Brian McKeonCRADAGovconHal Rhea IIIHIINSWCPaige GeorgePharosSnakeheadU.S. NavyUUV

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Aerojet Rocketdyne to Build Propulsion Tech for Navy Torpedo Development Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Aerojet Rocketdyne to Build Propulsion Tech for Navy Torpedo Development Program
Kelum Pinnaduwage Named Director at Northrop's Mission Systems Business - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Kelum Pinnaduwage Named Director at Northrop’s Mission Systems Business