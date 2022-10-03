IARPA Picks 4 Teams for Radiation Exposure Detection Research

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity has selected four teams for a new program to study low-dose ionizing radiation exposure and develop new methods and technologies for detecting it.

Teams led by Arete Associates, Ohio State University, Signature Science and the University of Washington were awarded contracts to research the physical impact of low-dose radiation on humans and organisms through biomarker discovery and analytical biology.

The Targeted Evaluation of Ionizing Radiation Exposure seeks to develop biomarkers and biodosimetry models to detect more accurately low-dose ionizing radiation exposure within 25 days and beyond 90 days post-exposure.

IARPA expects the program to enhance the intelligence community’s ability to investigate exposure events, comply with dosimetry protocols and support nuclear counter-proliferation initiatives.

The Lawrence Berkeley and Los Alamos national laboratories as well as the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute will conduct the program’s test and evaluation work.