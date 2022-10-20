ICEYE, NGA Ink Research Agreement on Synthetic Aperture Radar Data Application

https://www.iceye.com/

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and microsatellite manufacturer ICEYE will look into developing new technology involving satellite imaging modes of commercial synthetic aperture radar under a five-year collaborative research agreement.

The cooperative research and development agreement, which involves five research tasks, aims to achieve remote sensing of polar regions and detection of natural hazards across the globe, NGA said.

NGA and ICEYE will work on developing technology for navigation safety, climate security, international security and natural resources protection. This will be done through various tasks, including subsidence time-series mapping, bathymetric retrieval to obtain information on iceberg detection and tracking and mapping complex environmental conditions.

NGA will be able to access ICEYE’s commercial satellites to further research and development efforts.