ICF Wins NIH Digital Content Management Support Recompete; Mark Lee Quoted

ICF has won a potential five-year task order to manage digital content for a National Institutes of Health agency that conducts alternative medicine research.

The task order, won through a recompete, will include support for intranet and website operations at the National Center for Complementary and Integrated Health, the consulting and technology services provider said Tuesday.

Mark Lee, executive vice president of ICF’s public sector business, said the company will work to help NCCIH update and deliver evidence-based health care information.

The center will receive contractor assistance to conduct usability tests aimed at improving online customer experience as well as to manage outreach and engagement programs.