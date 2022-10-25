Illuminate Books DIA Task Order for IT, Data Management Services

Illuminate, a Herndon, Virginia-based data services provider, has secured a task order under the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise III contract vehicle to provide IT and data management services.

The company said Monday it will use its cloud-native applications, system sustainment and cloud migration services to help enhance the intelligence analysis and collection management capabilities of the intelligence community and combatant commands.

The company will also help DIA to develop the National Measurement and Signature Intelligence Requirements System and other future evolved systems.

Illuminate is among the 144 companies that secured a spot on the potential 10-year, $12.6 billion SITE III contract in March 2021.

SITE III primarily aims to advance the information and communication technology capacity of the defense intelligence enterprise.