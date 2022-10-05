Inadev to Modernize Payroll System at HHS Office

Inadev was tapped by the Department of Health and Human Services to enhance the payroll operations of its Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health under a $33 million prime contract.

The codeless architecture configuration contract calls for the migration of OASH’s current Commissioned Corps Integrated Personal and Payroll System to Unqork’s no-code software platform, Inadev said Tuesday.

The McLean, Virginia-based federal technology services provider will perform work over a multi-year period.

“Inadev is a huge proponent of low-code/no-code systems, having leveraged our own proprietary platform—CEEBIT—for enterprise-wide federal agencies and commercial clients,” said Vikrant Binjrajka, co-founder and chief technology officer of Inadev.

HHS earlier adopted the use of the Unquork software platform in an effort to simplify business processes through digitization.