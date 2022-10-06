Inmarsat Government, ThinKom to Offer Tactical Satcom for Defense Department

Inmarsat‘s federal business arm and ThinKom Solutions will enable a satellite communications system through the fusion of its respective modem managers and antenna system to support the tactical operations of the Department of Defense.

As part of the partnership, Inmarsat Government‘s G-MODMAN II and G-MODMAN Open Platform will be paired with Thinkom’s ThinAir Ka2517, the company’s variable inclination continuous transverse stub phased-array antenna system, Inmarsat said Tuesday.

The new system is envisioned to help ensure interoperability with satellites in geostationary and non-geostationary orbits and to enhance satellite switching capacities for military aircraft connectivity to support Joint All Domain Command and Control requirements.

The lower drag of the Ka2517 radome profile is expected to result in lower fuel consumption and longer time on station to support operations.

The satellite communications system also supports Inmarsat’s global military Ka-band network’s steerable beam and can connect to the government’s Wideband Global SATCOM system.

Matt Wissler, chief technology officer at Inmarsat Government, said the collaboration with ThinKom builds on the capabilities of the ThinAir Ka2517 and G-MODMAN II and will help boost satellite communication resiliency and airborne platform range.