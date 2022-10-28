in Executive Moves, News

Intelligent Artifacts Adds Former NSA Exec Jon Darby to Advisory Board

Jon Darby, former director of operations at the National Security Agency, has joined the advisory board of machine intelligence company Intelligent Artifacts

The retired government official has close to four decades of experience in the U.S. intelligence community and brings with him expertise in analysis, operations and cybersecurity, the company said Thursday. 

During his tenure at NSA, Darby led missions involving counterterrorism and cybersecurity operations, as well as handled all signals intelligence analysis and production in all mission areas.

“Jon Darby’s reach and experience within the intelligence community will be critical as we establish our [artificial intelligence/machine learning] and reasoning system as an impactful solution for solving government SIGINT and cybersecurity problems,” said Mike Edwards, chief growth officer at Intelligent Artifacts. 

Written by Regina Garcia

