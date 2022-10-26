Intelligent Waves Secures CMMI Level 3 Appraisal

Intelligent Waves has achieved Maturity Level 3 appraisal under ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration program that certified its established and enhanced set of standard processes.

The CMMI appraisal underscored the company’s operation at a “defined” level in terms of its set standards, processes, procedures, tools and methods, the information technology integrator said Tuesday.

James Howell, chief information officer of Intelligent Waves, considers the certification as a showcase of the company’s understanding of government challenges and its strategic capability to address them based on technical standards.

CMMI is an outcome-based performance model that offers a global standard capability improvement, business performance optimization and operations alignment to business goals.