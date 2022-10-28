Intelsat CEO Dave Wajsgras Sees Defense as Growth Driver

https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-wajsgras/

Intelsat CEO Dave Wajsgras said he considers defense and mobility as key channels for future growth at the satellite communications services provider.

“Having years of experience in defense, I can definitely help here,” he told Via Satellite in an interview.

Wajsgras, a two-decade industry veteran who took the helm of Intelsat in April, shared his vision is for the company to become a seamless end-to-end communications provider for government and commercial customers, giving access to previously unreachable remote and mobile locations.

One of the projects under his watch is a $2 billion unified network that is designed to use software-defined technology and 5G connectivity.

The Intelsat CEO said that the network has the potential to transform global communications by integrating satellites into mainstream mobility.

When asked about the rumored merger between Intelsat and satellite owner and operator SES, Wajsgras declined to comment but explained that consolidation in the satellite industry can foster complementary capabilities and boost innovation and competition.