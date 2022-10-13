Iridium Names 3 Certus Service Providers for Government Customers; Scott Scheimreif Quoted

Iridium Communications has named three new service providers to deliver the Certus global satellite broadband connection service to U.S. government customers.

The McLean, Virginia-headquartered company said Wednesday MetOcean Telematics, NAL Research and Trace Systems are now authorized to distribute mobile communications services, such as voice, data and live-action video, through the L-band broadband network.

“With the addition of Iridium Certus for the government, these partners will play a critical role in supporting DoD personnel as they utilize this value-added service,” said Scott Scheimreif, executive vice president of government programs at Iridium.

Certus, powered by the Iridium NEXT satellite constellation, allows U.S. government users to connect remote assets with command and control centers in a secure manner.

It also works to provide access to on-the-move internet service to enable connectivity in complex weather conditions.

Iridium’s Certus service provider list also includes Satcom Direct.