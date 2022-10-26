in Cybersecurity, News

IronNet Prioritized by FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board to Pursue Provisional Authority to Operate

The Joint Authorization Board of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has moved to prioritize collaboration with IronNet to help the latter secure a provisional authority to operate for its threat detection and data exchange platform.

IronNet’s Collective Defense technology was chosen to undergo the JAB’s evaluation process for P-ATO following the latest round of the FedRAMP Connect initiative, the government-wide authorization program said Tuesday.

The platform is designed to identify anomalous events and provide actionable threat intelligence to IronNet’s partner organizations.

IronNet signed an agreement with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in August to exchange threat information collected from the tool.

Cloud service providers interested in working with the JAB have until Nov. 18  to submit their business cases for the next FedRAMP Connect process.

The program evaluates CSPs for prioritization based on criteria set by the JAB.

Written by Naomi Cooper

Written by Naomi Cooper

