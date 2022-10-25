iTech AG to Work With GovCIO Subsidiary on EPA IT Support Task Order; Randall Brown Quoted

Image Title: Randall Brown Source:

Technology consulting firm iTech AG announced that it will support GovCIO’s Salient CRGT subsidiary as the latter delivers information technology services to the Environmental Protection Agency as part of EPA’s Enterprise Support Services and Endpoint Technology program.

In September, GovCIO announced the award of a potential seven-year, $524 million task order through the General Services Administration’s Alliant 2 governmentwide acquisition contract to meet EPA’s ESSET requirement.

Arlington, Virginia-based iTech AG said it will work with GovCIO to advance EPA’s modernization strategies and plans under the task order.

Work includes the modernization of intake and ideation processes at EPA’s office of IT operations, automation of asset management and enterprise service desk tasks, improvements to service level agreements to drive data-driven decision-making and planning for ServiceNow modules usage.

“We’re thrilled to team with GovCIO in support of the EPA mission to strengthen service delivery and improve the user experience enterprise-wide,” said Randall Brown, an executive vice president at iTech AG.