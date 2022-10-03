John Ustica Named President, CEO of Siemens Government Technologies; Anne Altman Quoted

Siemens Government Technologies announced on Monday that John Ustica has been named the company’s new president and CEO to lead SGT and expand its immersive technology portfolio for government customers.

As SGT president and CEO, Ustica will lead the development of critical solutions providing the company’s customers with solutions across industrial automation and smart infrastructure to drive automation and innovate product lifecycle management software tools and digital twins to optimize government operations.

“John has adeptly demonstrated the competency and commitment relied on by SGT’s customers and employees alike in a rapidly evolving government marketplace,” said SGT Chairwoman Anne Altman and long-time IBM federal business leader and senior executive.

Ustica joined the company back in 2018 as its chief financial officer. Over the course of his more than 20 years of experience serving Siemens customers across the globe, he has been an essential member of various and diverse teams developing a unique depth of blended technical and operational knowledge of the Siemens advanced technology portfolio.

Previously, the executive served Siemens for more than 17 years in a wide range of leadership roles, including acting as the general manager of Generator Products at the Siemens Energy Facility to push forward the company’s strategic product initiatives for the global generator manufacturing network.

“With his deep insight and hands-on experience working with the global Siemens’ technology portfolio, he is exactly the leader needed now to address U.S. government customer challenges across a broad spectrum of needs from energy resiliency and security; to cloud-delivered digital transformation products and tools; trusted supply chain solutions; and much more,” Altman explained.

About Siemens Government Technologies

Siemens Government Technologies is the wholly owned, cleared U.S. subsidiary of Siemens Corporation whose mission it is to secure and modernize the largest infrastructure in the world, the U.S. Federal Government. It does so by being the leading integrator of Siemens’ innovative products, technologies, software and services in the areas of digital engineering and modeling, efficient and resilient energy solutions, and smart infrastructure modernization.