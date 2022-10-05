John Zangardi: Dealing With Security Issues Calls for Agencies to ‘Aviate, Navigate, Communicate’

John Zangardi, president and CEO of Redhorse and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, said enterprise organizations like the Department of Veterans Affairs should know how to “aviate, navigate and communicate” to help address the challenges they are facing when it comes to ensuring cybersecurity.

Zangardi said in a podcast posted Tuesday that the aviate aspect calls for organizations like VA to know and monitor their systems and be prepared to deal with future emergencies.

He noted that agencies should have a plan in place to navigate through security challenges.

“It’s about establishing a cyber hygiene program that looks at patching, multifactor authentication, how are you getting these things done,” Zangardi said.

He added that officials at agencies should learn how to prioritize and communicate risks with chief information security officers.

Zangardi also shared his thoughts on vulnerability management, inventory of systems and other configuration management issues that the office of inspector general found at a VA health care center in Harlingen, Texas.