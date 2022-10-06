Katy Nierman Appointed CFO of Siemens Government Technologies; John Ustica Quoted

Siemens Government Technologies has named Katy Nierman as its chief financial officer, transitioning her from the interim CFO role she assumed in May, the company announced on Thursday.

“With an entrepreneurial approach paired with a strong track record of performance, Katy is ready to take on her new role as CFO,” SGT President and CEO John Ustica explained.

As the CFO of SGT, Nierman is responsible for leading the financial, accounting and supply chain functions across company supporting teams. The role capitalizes on her deep expertise in strategic planning and financial insights as well as her knowledge of Siemens portfolio and business operations.

In addition, Nierman is also responsible for forecasting and establishing financing structures for energy savings performance that will provide the U.S. government with more than $1 billion in energy savings over time.

“Katy is an accomplished financial executive and importantly has earned tremendous credibility for her expertise while leading financial reporting and strategic planning for Siemens’ operations here in the U.S. and abroad,” Ustica added.

Nierman first joined the company back in 2021 as the head of finance for its Digital Solutions business. She brings more than 15 years of experience spanning infrastructure and building automation to deliver product lifecycle management software through the cloud.

During her tenure, Nierman has also provided her leadership to drive Siemens operations in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and overseas in Nuremberg, Germany as the Americas finance head for Factory Automation.

About Siemens Government Technologies

Siemens Government Technologies is the wholly owned, cleared U.S. subsidiary of Siemens Corporation whose mission is to secure and modernize the largest infrastructure in the world, the U.S. Federal Government.

It does so by being the leading integrator of Siemens’ innovative products, technologies, software and services in the areas of digital engineering and modeling, efficient and resilient energy solutions, and smart infrastructure modernization.