Kelum Pinnaduwage Named Director at Northrop’s Mission Systems Business

Kelum Pinnaduwage, former discretionary investments director at Northrop Grumman‘s aeronautics sector, has transitioned to the role of strategic planning and development director at the aerospace and defense company’s mission systems business, according to a LinkedIn post published Sunday.

In his previous post, the decade-long Northrop executive handled financial planning and management duties.

Pinnaduwage also assumed other director-level responsibilities at Northrop such as working on mergers and acquisitions to execute inorganic growth strategies as well as driving strategic planning and capture management, with a specific focus on the health division.