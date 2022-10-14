Khalid Syed: Booz Allen to Help Advance JADC2 With MDK Demo at Army’s Project Convergence 2022

Khalid Syed, a senior vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton and a leader within the company’s global defense sector, said the company will join other industry partners, academic institutions and military services to demonstrate technologies at the U.S. Army’s Project Convergence 2022 as part of efforts to advance the Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative.

Syed wrote in an article published Tuesday that the company will work with the Army and the U.S. Air Force to conduct live testing and demonstrate its Modular Detachment Kit, which is designed to integrate disparate C2 data systems.

MDK seeks to link sensors to shooters, improve situational awareness and speed up the decision-making process on the battlefield by integrating capabilities from across the industry and services. The technology is designed to help warfighters collaborate with distributed C2 nodes and manage the operational environment.

With MDK, Syed said Booz Allen teams will showcase how the company’s platform could help advance JADC2 through the delivery of cross-domain edge C2 capability, system maturity and joint all-domain connectivity.

“While on the ground, Booz Allen will work Army and Air Force networks for live testing, showcasing in real time how to bridge multiple data systems between services,” he wrote.

“The technology activated during these scenarios will provide technologists with a high-impact opportunity to partner with the Army on its research and development efforts and pave the way to bring the warfighting systems of the future to life,” Syed added.