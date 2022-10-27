in Contract Awards, News

KVH to Deliver Satcom Systems, Services to Coast Guard Under $69M Contract

KVH Industries, a Middletown, Rhode Island-based satellite communications provider, has secured a five-year, $69 million contract to extend connectivity support for the U.S. Coast Guard’s small cutter fleet.

The company said Tuesday the service branch will continue using the KVH TracPhone V7-HTS Ku-band satellite communications system and mini-VSAT Broadband service on over 140 small cutters under the new contract.

The contract will cover hardware, airtime and global support for the USCG small cutters.

The TracPhone V7-HTS is a 60-centimeter antenna designed to allow connections of as fast as 10/3 Mbps for maritime vessels and platforms via an Intelsat-powered high-throughput satellite network.

KVH has been providing USCG with satellite communications technology service for the past 12 years.

Written by Kacey Roberts

