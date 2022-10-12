L3Harris, MAG Aerospace to Develop ISR Aircraft for Army Program

L3Harris Technologies has teamed up with MAG Aerospace to develop a commercial aircraft equipped with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities for a new U.S. Army program.

The team will modify Bombardier Global Express 6500s to include new radar as well as electronic and communications intelligence capabilities in support of the Army’s Theater Level High-Altitude Expeditionary Next Airborne ISR Radar initiative, L3Harris said Tuesday.

The ATHENA-R aircraft is envisioned to provide greater endurance, longer range, more capacity for larger payloads and standoff ranges and new sensor technology for combatant commanders in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.

“Our engineering, integration and mission operations expertise will provide the Army the ability to accelerate time-to-field for the ATHENA-R program,” said Luke Savoie, president of the ISR sector at L3Harris.

The partnership follows the recent deployment of L3Harris’ Airborne Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare System, a technology demonstrator for the Army’s High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System program.