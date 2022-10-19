L3Harris to Equip Sky Warden Aircraft With Moog Stores Management System

L3Harris Technologies has chosen Moog‘s space and defense division to supply the weapon stores management system for an aircraft under the U.S. Special Operations Command Armed Overwatch Program.

Moog said Tuesday its division will integrate its Stores Management System on each AT-802U Sky Warden aircraft, which is being jointly built by L3Harris and Air Tractor under a USSOCOM contract.

The SMS is meant to enable swift integration and future upgrades to the aircraft’s sensors, avionics and weapons.

L3Harris and Air Tractor secured a contract of up to $3 billion to build a fleet of up to 75 Sky Warden aircraft through July 2029. Production of the Armed Overwatch mission-configured plane will commence in 2023.

The Moog weapon SMS set encompasses an enhanced stores management computer, stores interface unit, remote power unit and the dual rail launcher for the Hellfire missile. It will be produced by Moog’s integrated defense systems business in Orlando, Florida.

“Moog’s modern and flexible stores management system seamlessly integrates with our mission management system for mission agility and flexibility,” said Luke Savoie, president of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance segment at L3Harris.