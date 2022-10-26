Lisa Gardner Promoted to Noblis’ Federal Civilian Solutions VP; Mile Corrigan Quoted

Noblis has elevated Lisa Gardner from her post as business development executive for federal civilian solutions to vice president of the said mission area. She will also serve as a member of the science, technology and strategy organization’s executive council.

Gardner will oversee Noblis’ federal civilian government portfolio and drive functions related to it, including strategy and business development as well as program execution, the Reston, Virginia-based nonprofit said Wednesday.

In her new role, Gardner will report to Noblis CEO and President Mile Corrigan, who emphasized the new VP’s experience in the field.

“She’s already been responsible for driving growth across this portfolio, so she’s truly well-positioned to take the lead,” said Corrigan.

Gardner was responsible for directing efforts in the transportation, space and health sectors during her previous stint as the portfolio’s business development executive.

The executive also has more than two decades of experience in business plan development and execution to achieve growth objectives. Prior to joining Noblis, she was with Leidos, serving as senior director of business development and strategy activities focused on health and human services.