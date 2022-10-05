LMI President & CEO Doug Wagoner Named BSA’s 2022 Technology Good Scout Honoree

LMI President and CEO Doug Wagoner is this year’s recipient of the Boy Scouts of America’s “Good Scout” Award in recognition of his commitment to driving the technology sector forward while demonstrating the organization’s values.

The award will be presented at the annual Good Scout Technology event that the National Capital Area Council will host on Nov. 2 at the Tysons Corner Marriott hotel in Virginia. Visit the event website to learn about registration details and sponsorship opportunities.

Wagoner expands the list of Technology Good Scouts who exemplify trustworthiness and loyalty in both professional and civic life.

Some of the previous honorees are Wagoner’s fellow government contracting industry leaders and recipients of Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 Award: Nazzic Keene, CEO of Science Applications International Corp.; Kevin Phillips, chairman of the board of directors of ManTech International; Mac Curtis, chairman of Cubic and former CEO of Perspecta; Richard Montoni, former president and CEO of Maximus; Ken Asbury, former president and CEO of CACI International; and Jack London, the late longtime chairman of CACI.

Commenting on the event, Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson said, “We’re honored to support an organization that has produced so many leaders and has provided inspiration to young people in technology, community and service to their country.”

“This is also a timely opportunity to remind the GovCon community of the Scout Oath: On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight,“ he added.

NCAC plans to use event proceeds to support its character-building programs.