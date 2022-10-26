Lockheed Delivers 1st Next Generation Interceptor Flight Software to MDA

Lockheed Martin has handed over to the Missile Defense Agency the first flight software package for the agency’s next-generation missile defense system.

The defense and aerospace company said Tuesday the first official software release paves the way for flight testing and fielding of the Next Generation Interceptor, which will work to counter intercontinental ballistic missile threats.

Sarah Reeves, vice president of NGI at Lockheed, said the company utilized its framework of software development tools and processes to deliver the software package one month ahead of schedule.

“The software factory enhances reliability and allows for faster development time in the future,” added Reeves.

Lockheed works with Aerojet Rocketdyne on developing the NGI to modernize the MDA’s current Ground-based Midcourse Defense system.

The team secured a potential $3.7 billion contract in March 2021 for the development and demonstration phase of the program.