Lockheed Holds Event to Demo Tech, Discuss Space 2050 Vision; Robert Lightfoot Quoted

Lockheed Martin demonstrated at the company’s inaugural Destination: Space 2050 event a self-adapting autonomous platform and quantum technology that could support future defense, civil and commercial space missions.

Lockheed said Thursday the event sought to incite discussion among experts and customers about the space’s future in the areas of space defense, extraplanetary operations, space logistics, mission operations command using artificial intelligence and machine learning and a “smart” world supported by ubiquitous communications.

“As we look to the future, it’s critical that we have a collective dialogue about how space improves life on Earth, life on other planets and how we can better secure the domain itself,” said Robert Lightfoot, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Space.

“Destination: Space 2050 illustrates the ways in which a global community can explore, challenge and push the limits of space across a variety of missions. Further, we want to prepare the workforce of tomorrow for what the year 2050 could hold,” added Lightfoot, a two-time Wash100 awardee.