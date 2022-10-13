in News, Technology

Lockheed Teams Up With Ayar Labs on Spectral Information Platform Development

Lockheed Martin will work with Santa Clara, California-based chip developer Ayar Labs to develop a sensory platform that utilizes the latter’s optical input/output microchips to help defense organizations in obtaining, mobilizing and handling spectral information.

Under the collaboration, the aerospace and defense company said Wednesday it will leverage Ayar Labs’ TeraPHY optical I/O chiplets and SuperNova remote light source to offer multi-chip package services aimed at providing a secure and efficient data transfer process.

Ayar Labs’ optical I/O microchips utilize light to send data faster at lower latency and at a fraction of the power of existing electrical I/O offerings.

“Ayar Labs’ optical interconnect solution provides the necessary technology to process spectral information with greater speed and lower latency for next-generation system designs,” said Steve Walker, chief technology officer and vice president for engineering and technology at Lockheed.

Written by Regina Garcia

