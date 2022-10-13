Makpar-NuAxis JV Holds Spot on $200M SBA Agile Development Support Contract

A joint venture of Makpar and NuAxis Innovations holds a position on a $200 million blank purchase agreement covering enterprise agile delivery services to the Small Business Administration.

MakNuAx aims to help the agency simplify its processes for engaging and interacting with small businesses through the application of customer experience, human-centered design and agile approaches, NuAxis said Wednesday.

Tariq Islam, director of technology at Makpar, said the company believes continuous integration/continuous deployment pipeline automation can help agency stakeholders to accelerate service delivery.

NuAxis and Makpar formed the companies’ JV under a mentor-protege agreement and collaborate to offer a full spectrum of support services to federal information technology modernization projects.