Michael Jung Appointed Executive Director of ICF Climate Center

Image Title: Michael Jung Source: LinkedIn

Michael Jung, former vice president for government affairs at Pacific Northwest Generating Cooperative, has been named the first executive director of an ICF center focused on providing climate research and insights.

The executive brings to his new role at ICF Climate Center his 25-year experience in working with private and public organizations on strategies related to climate, energy and public policy, the nonprofit said Wednesday.

Prior to his tenure at PNGC, Jung worked for startup clean energy companies such as Silver Spring Networks and Utilidata. He also served on the board of various energy-related organizations, including Smart Grid Oregon, Grid Forward and the Oregon Environmental Council.

“I am humbled and honored by the responsibility of leading the ICF Climate Center as it continues to coordinate, strengthen and make accessible the collective wisdom of the company’s deep and broad climate change expertise,” Jung remarked.

ICF has been working with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy since it was founded more than 50 years ago. It has collaborated with the EPA over programs including the Clean Air Act, Energy Star, National Climate Assessment and the Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks.