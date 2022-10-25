Motorola Solutions Secures $165M Radio Supply Contract With Florida’s Miami-Dade County

Image Title: Motorola APX NEXT radio Source: Motorola website

Motorola Solutions has landed a 10-year, $165 million contract to supply smart radios to first responders in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

The county’s police and fire departments will receive the APX NEXT devices in original and XE configurations, respectively, as part of the agreement, Motorola Solutions said Monday.

APX NEXT uses global positioning system and LTE broadband technology for personnel-level tracking. The system is equipped with a bi-directional computer-aided dispatch messaging feature that will allow officers to contact each other even when they are outside the county.

Under the contract, the company will also provide fire rescue personnel access to six radio sites and help them maintain and update their communications system.

Miami-Dade County chose Motorola’s public safety radio technology after a two-year sourcing effort that involved market research, pilot studies and extensive field testing.