Navy Awards $54M Comms Suite Support IDIQ to Pole/Zero

Ohio-based defense electronics supplier Pole/Zero has received a six-year, $53.4 million contract to provide products for the communications suite of P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol planes operated by the U.S. Navy, Australia and other unnamed international customers.

The firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers the procurement of 346 communication trays and antenna interface units, the Department of Defense said Monday.

DOD noted the Navy will receive 190 of the total purchases, the Australian government will get 24 and foreign military sales clients will take the remaining items.

Pole/Zero, a subsidiary of industrial products manufacturing conglomerate Dover, will also provide technical data, assemblies and spare parts to the customers as part of the IDIQ award.

Written by Regina Garcia

