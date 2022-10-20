Navy Deploys Falkonry’s AI-Based Anomaly Detection Platform

The Office of Naval Research has deployed an artificial intelligence-powered anomaly detection platform from Falkonry to provide sailors with greater visibility into the performance and reliability of naval platforms operating at sea.

Falkonry Insight is a cloud-based infrastructure that works to process operational data continuously and automate the detection of equipment reliability and performance anomalies to relay actionable information to operation teams.

Nikunj Mehta, founder and CEO of Falkonry, said the platform utilizes Oracle‘s Edge cloud infrastructure and NVIDIA’s AI offering to boost the Navy’s platform reliability and condition-based maintenance plus strategy.

With Oracle Cloud, Falkonry Insight can run AI services on naval vessels with limited internet connectivity and operate data for any level of security requirements.

“By leveraging OCI’s distributed cloud with Roving Edge and our Government regions, Falkonry will be able to provide a high level of security, performance, and scalability at a low price for both mobile and stationary edge,” said Rasmus Ekman, head of AI and machine learning at Oracle.