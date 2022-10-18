in Artificial Intelligence, Contract Awards, News, Technology

NNSA Taps 3 Federal Labs to Research Applications of Cerebras Systems Tech

The National Nuclear Security Administration is sponsoring a study on the potential uses of Cerebras Systems’ wafer-scale engine technology in stockpile stewardship computing.

The multi-year contract will be executed through the collaboration of Sandia, Lawrence Livermore and Los Alamos national laboratories, SNL said Monday.

NNSA’s Advanced Simulation and Computing program will fund the research as part of its post-Exascale-Computing-Initiative investment portfolio. The project will investigate the viability of the Cerebras Wafer-Scale Engine to enhance the performance of the agency’s production simulation workloads through artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“We anticipate technologies developed as part of the program will be tested on the Advanced Simulation and Computing program’s advanced architecture prototype systems and will eventually affect the production of advanced and commodity technology platforms used by the three labs,” said Robert Hoekstra, senior manager of Sandia’s extreme scale computing group.

The wafer is the largest computer chip in the world, with 2.6 trillion transistors and 850,000 AI cores, according to Andrew Feldman, founder and CEO of Cerebras Systems.

Written by Jamie Bennet

