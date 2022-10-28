NOAA Handpicks MyRadar to Develop Wildfire Hazard Alerting Tool

https://myradar.com/

Weather application developer MyRadar has secured a research grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to demonstrate a platform for processing wildfire risk data and disseminating hazard alerts.

As part of the project, MyRadar aims to integrate the technology with an Earth observation sensor to be implemented in its future satellite constellation, the company said Tuesday.

Research work under the NOAA award will serve as a foundational component of the Hyperspectral Orbital Remote Imaging Spectrometer and seeks to create an additional tool for mobile app users to gain satellite-based insights into wildfire events.

The company intends for data from the technology to support risk mapping efforts and help end users such as fire management personnel to make decisions on reducing impacts from such a natural disaster.

Andy Green, CEO of MyRadar, said the project offers an opportunity for the company to bring life-saving intelligence data to its app users.