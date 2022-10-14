Nokia, ESnet Unveil DOE’s Next-Gen Network for Scientific Research; Mike Loomis Quoted

Nokia and the Energy Sciences Network of the Department of Energy have launched a next-generation internet protocol network, dubbed ESnet6, designed to enable U.S. and international research institutions to process and share large volumes of research data produced by experiments and simulations.

ESnet6 uses Nokia’s 7750 Service Router platforms to provide up to 400 Gigabytes per second of network services over an MPLS to deliver over 46 Terabytes per second of capacity in support of collaborative scientific research efforts, the company said Thursday.

“We are delighted to work with ESnet to help the scientific community advance the next generation of science,” said Mike Loomis, general manager of federal business at Nokia.

“Our technology has set the foundation by more than tripling ESnet’s WAN from 100G to 400G, and it has been built to provide future-proofed scale and capacity,” added Loomis.

ESnet also fielded Nokia’s Network Services Platform Path Computation Element to provide link usage and network visibility and perform traffic engineering of segment routing tunnels.